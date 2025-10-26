 IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025
Kolkata’s IISER associate professor Dibyendu Das has been awarded the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025 under the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar for his pioneering work in systems chemistry. His research explores how life-like functions emerge from simple chemicals, advancing understanding of artificial living-matter and origins of life.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025 | X @iiserkol

Kolkata: Associate professor of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, Dibyendu Das, has been selected for the prestigious 'Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award' under the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) 2025, officials said on Saturday.

About Dibyendu Das

Das, an associate professor in the department of chemical sciences, is internationally recognised for his pioneering contributions to the emerging field of systems chemistry, where his laboratory investigates how life-like functions can emerge from simple chemical building blocks.

His research addresses fundamental questions such as how living-matter-like materials can be artificially created, whether concepts of "Life 2.0" can be realised in the laboratory, and how chemistry can illuminate the origins of life.

India Sees Surge In Medical Education: Number Of Colleges Increased From 387 To 819 In 11 Years
article-image

Confirming the news, Das said, "It was scheduled to be announced on August 22, but was delayed for a few months." An IISER Kolkata official said, "The award in chemistry for the year 2025 was announced by the government of India under the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar in recognition of Das' pioneering discoveries, internationally acclaimed publications and leadership in shaping the rapidly growing discipline of systems chemistry." The RVP is positioned as one of the highest recognitions in India for contributions in science, technology and technology-led innovation.

Earlier, IISER Kolkata faculty including Soumitro Banerjee (2003, Physical Sciences), Biswarup Mukhopadhyaya (2003, Physical Sciences), Swadhin Kumar Mandal (2018, Chemical Sciences), and Rahul Banerjee (2018, Chemical Sciences) were also conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for their innovative work, officials said.

