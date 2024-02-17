 APSC CCE Prelims 2023: Exam Date Announced, Total Vacancies Revealed
Get ready for APSC CCE Prelims 2023 on March 17! Know exam patterns, vacancies, and more. Official details at apsc.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Representative Image

The APSC has announced the date for the APSC CCE Prelims 2024 exam. Those interested in taking the Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam 2023 can view the official announcement on the APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam 2023 is scheduled for March 17, 2023, at 32 district headquarters. The preliminary test will include two papers with multiple-choice questions, each lasting two hours. Paper I will cover General Studies I and Paper II will cover General Studies II. The total marks will be 400 and the duration will be 4 hours, with penalties for wrong answers.

The scores from the preliminary exam of candidates who qualify for the main exam will not be considered in determining the final ranking. The application status and e-admission certificates for the exam will be posted on the website in due time. There will be no physical copies of the e-admission certificates sent out.

235 positions in different state government departments will be occupied through APSC CCE 2023. The registration began on January 12 and concluded on February 6, 2024.

Official Notice Here

