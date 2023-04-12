APSC CCE 2023 Prelims result out at apsc.nic.in; direct link here

APSC CCE 2023 Prelims Result Out | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on March 26, 2023.

The candidates whose Roll no. have been mentioned in the list shared by the Commission have qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022.

The list is available on the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

The Commission will hold the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2022 in June, 2023 at Guwahati for which dates to be notified later.

Online application forms for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 will be available in the Assam public Service Commission website at apsc.nic.in.

The online applications can be filled up from 20th April, 2023 12:00 Noon to 5th May, 2023 till 5:00 Pm.

The last date for payment of fee is 7th May, 2023.

Application fee for APSC CCE Mains exam

General: Rs. 250

Sc/St/Obc/Mobc: Rs. 150

Those candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

Steps to check APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022:

Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to check result of APSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam

The main exam date and admit card will be issued by the Commission soon.

The APSC CCE main exam comprises of six papers:

Paper I is essay type and will carry 250 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

Paper II to VI is General Studies and will carry 250 marks each. The exam duration is for 3 hours each.

Candidates can check for more related details on the official site of APSC.