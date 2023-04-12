SSC Selection Post Phase XI application process closes today, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase XI application form | Representative image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for SSC Selection Post Phase XI today, April 12, 2023.

Candidates who have not applied but are interested for the posts can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Start Date for SSC Selection Post Phase XI

The registration process was started on March 24, 2023.

End Date for SSC Selection Post Phase XI

The last date for payment through challan is till April 13, 2023.

Correction window for SSC Selection Post Phase XI

The application correction window will open on April 19 and will close on April 22, 2023. The computer based examination will be conducted in June- July 2023.

Vacancies for SSC Selection Post Phase XI

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5369 vacancies in different departments.

The selection process will comprise of computer based examinations consisting of objective type multiple choice questions. Candidates will be shortlisted and will have to appear for scrutiny round followed by document verification process.

Application fee for the SSC Selection Post Phase XI

The application fee for the SSC Selection Post Phase XI is Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply online for SSC Selection Post Phase XI/2023