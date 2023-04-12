 SSC constable GD 2023 PET/PST admit cards to be out soon: steps to download
SSC constable GD 2023 PET/PST admit cards to be out soon: steps to download

SSC GD computer-based exam was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. Answer key was available from February 18 to February 25, 2023. This recruitment drive is to fill 50187 vacancies.

FPJ Education Desk Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be out soon | Representational image

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced result of the SSC GD. The results for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination were announced by the SSC on April 8,2023.

Those selected candidates will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

article-image

SSC GD PET/PST admit cards will be issued through the regional office of the commission soon.

The list is given on the main website at ssc.nic.in, under the admit cards tab.

Call letters to candidates short listed for PET/ PST of CAPFs will be issued by the CRPF.

Candidates can visit rect.crpf.gov.in for more details.

For other posts, these are the steps to download admit cards:

  • Go to ssc.nic.in.

  • On the home page, open the admit card tab.

  • Now, select the website of your region.

  • Go to that website and look for SSC Constable GD admit card 2023 for PET/PST.

  • Login by entering the asked details.

  • View and download your call letter or admit card.

