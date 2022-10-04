APPSC paper leak: Three more arrested in Arunachal by special cell

The case came into the limelight after an exam candidate reported suspicions over the leak of Assistant Engineer Civil exam | PTI Photo by Arun Sharma

Itanagar: Three more people were held with regards to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper leak, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to nine.



The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested government officials Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang, and Loth Ezing, a civilian in connection with the case, SIC Superintendent of Police (SP) Anant Mittal said.



Binam is serving as a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj Department at Lekang in Namsai district, while Talung is an agriculture field assistant at Pangin in Siang district. Ezing is a resident of Ruksin in the East Siang district.

The arrests were made after the case was transferred to the SIC from Itanagar Police on September 27. With the fresh arrests, the total number of apprehensions in the case has risen to nine. The Itanagar Police had earlier arrested six people in connection with the case.

Those arrested included APPSC Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations Taket Jerang, besides teachers, a candidate, his father, and a courier runner.

"The investigation is underway and all facets of the case are being probed in detail. Also, all legal formalities are being maintained," Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice to the aggrieved aspirants.

The case came to the limelight after Gyamar Padung, a candidate for the APPSC examination, had on August 29 filed a complaint with the Itanagar Police Station alleging that he suspected that the AE (Civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was registered and the arrests were made. The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the case.

The APPSC has already put Jerang under suspension and urged him to go on compulsory retirement.