APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Postponed, New Date To Be Announced

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a postponement of the Group 2 Mains exam, which was originally scheduled for July 28. The revised date for this examination will be shared at a later time through an official notice on the website psc.ap.gov.in. The results for the APPSC Group 2 Prelims were declared on April 10. This examination process is designed to fill around 900 vacancies across various state government departments.

The Preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The exam took place at 1,327 centers spread across 24 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Out of the 4,83,525 candidates who registered for the exam, 4,63,517 received their hall tickets, and 4,04,037 candidates actually attended the test, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 87.17 percent.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has postponed the Mains Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023)

scheduled to be held on 28.07.2024, due to administrative reasons,” read the official notification. Once the new date for the Group 2 Mains exam is announced, the APPSC will issue new hall tickets on their website. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the commission's official website for updates and further information regarding the examination.