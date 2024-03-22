Apply For IIT Madras 4-Year BS Degree Programs In Data Science And Electronics, Deadline May 26

IIT Madras | File

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is inviting applications for its 4-year BS Degree Programs in Data Science and Applications & Electronic Systems. These programs offer accessible and high-quality education in rapidly growing fields like Data Science and Electronics. The deadline to apply for the upcoming batch is 26th May 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the website - https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds and https://study.iitm.ac.in/es.

These programs offer two entry paths for students. They can either qualify through a self-contained process or opt for direct admission based on their JEE Advanced 2023 or 2024 scores. Up to 75% scholarships are available for economically disadvantaged learners.

Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor-In-Charge of the Data Science Program, highlighted the importance of skilled data scientists in today's data-driven world. He emphasized the flexible learning experience offered by the program, combining online learning with in-person assessments.

Read Also IIT Madras Scientists Develops Electric Standing Wheelchair For Physically Challenged Individuals

The Electronic Systems program offers a blend of theory classes and laboratory courses. Prof. Aniruddhan S, Professor-In-Charge of Electronic Systems, emphasized the program's relevance in various industries and its focus on the latest technologies.

Both programs welcome students from diverse educational backgrounds. The BS in Data Science and Applications is open to students from all streams, while the BS in Electronics Systems requires a background in Maths and Physics at the class XII level.

The programs include a Qualifier stage where applicants undergo a 4-week content review. Learners who pass the qualifier exam gain admission to the foundation level.

Currently, over 25,000 students from across India are enrolled in these programs. The flexible online delivery allows working professionals and college students to pursue the courses alongside their regular commitments.