AP TET 2024: Last Date To Apply Today At aptet.apcfss.in

Representative image

Today marks the final opportunity for aspiring teachers to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024). The online application process, which commenced on February 8, is set to conclude on February 18. Candidates eager to pursue teaching careers in Andhra Pradesh can submit their applications through the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Key Dates to Remember:

Notification Released: February 8

Hall Ticket Download Begins: February 23

Examination Dates: February 27 to March 9

Provisional Answer Key Release: March 10

Objection Window for Answer Key: March 11

Final Answer Key Release: March 13

Result Declaration: March 14

Exam Pattern and Passing Criteria:

To successfully clear the AP TET 2024, candidates from the open category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks, while BC candidates need to achieve 50 percent. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PH, and ex-servicemen categories, the pass mark is 40 percent.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the link to make payment of the examination fee. (Please note: The payment window is now closed, and only those who completed payment on or before the deadline can proceed with the application.)

Complete the payment process and log in.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents as per the guidelines.

Once the form is completed, download the final page of your application for future reference.