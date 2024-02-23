AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released At aptet.apcfss.in

Representational pic

Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) candidates will get the admit cards. The Department of School Education, under the Government of AP, has release the admit cards for the AP TET 2024 examination scheduled for February.

Release Date and Time:

The AP TET 2024 admit cards were officially released on Februrary 23, 2024. Candidates can access their admit cards online from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Examination Schedule:

The AP TET 2024 examination is slated to commence from February 27 to March 9 across various centers in the state.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily, from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

Provisional Answer Key and Result Date:

Following the examination, the provisional answer key for AP TET 2024 will be published on March 10.

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections until March 11.

The final answer key will be released on March 13, with the results set to be announced on March 14.

How to Download AP TET 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the hall ticket link.

Enter your login credentials, including registration number and password.

Once logged in, check for the AP TET 2024 admit card link.

Click on the link to download your admit card.

Ensure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

With the release of the admit cards, candidates are advised to download them well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush or technical glitches. Adherence to the specified examination schedule and guidelines is important for the smooth conduct of the AP TET 2024 examination.