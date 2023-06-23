AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

AP SSC Supplementary result | Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC supplementary result 2023 on its official website today, June 23. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The exams were conducted from June 2 to June 10 for those students who had failed in any of the subjects or to improve their scores.

The exams were held in 11,570 examination centres across the state of Andhra Pradesh, ensuring convenient access for students from various locations.

Direct link to check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023

The supplementary exams followed a similar pattern to the main AP SSC exams, with each subject having a designated date for the examination.

Steps to Check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Search for the Results or SSC Supplementary Results and click on the result link.

Enter your details.

View your result.

Download and print the result.