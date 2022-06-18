AP POLYCET result 2022 out, here’s how to check scores at polycetap.nic.in

Pixabay

Today, June 18, 2022, the result for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) was released. Candidates who took the Polycet exam can view their results at polycetap.nic.in, the official website.

On May 29, 2022, the AP POLYCET exam was held, and the answer key was released on June 3.

Here's how to check result:

1) Go to the official website — polycetap.nic.in

2) Select the link that reads ‘Polycet rank card 2022’ available on the homepage.

3) Fill the required details like such as hall ticket credentials and roll number

4) Click on submit

5) The result will appear on the screen.

POLYCET is the State Board of Technical Education and Training's polytechnic common entrance test. Students who pass the exam are able to enrol in engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes in government, aided, private, and unaided polytechnics, as well as second shift polytechnics at existing private unaided engineering colleges.