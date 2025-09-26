AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Results Out Today, Reporting Window Open Till September 29

AP PGECET 2025 seat allotment results | Official Website

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the AP PGECET 2025 seat allotment results today, September 26. The candidates who passed the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) and attended the counselling session can view their allotment status on the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET by logging in with their credentials. The students are requested to download and take a printout of their allotment orders for hassle-free admission and reporting.

Self-Reporting and Joining Instructions

Allotted students are required to report to the respective colleges between September 26 and 29, 2025. The new academic year classes will begin from September 29, officially inaugurating the PG engineering courses in the state. APSCHE has insisted that reporting schedules be followed strictly in order to facilitate an uninterrupted beginning of classes.

Mandatory Documents for Admission

Candidates should bring the necessary documents at the time of joining, including the AP PGECET 2025 rank card, hall ticket, provisional certificate/degree certificate, mark sheets of qualifying exams, SSC memo, study certificates from Class 10 and above, transfer certificate from the institution last studied, and caste/community or EWS certificates if due. Not producing any necessary documents can result in admission cancellation.

Guidelines for Candidates

Students are encouraged to go through the instructions carefully offered by colleges and check all the personal and academic information in the allotment order. Discrepancies or problems at the time of reporting are to be brought to the notice of the helpline made available on the counselling portal immediately.

AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET

Step 2: Click on the link AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: The AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.