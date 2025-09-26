Assam HSLC 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To October 21; Check Details Here

Assam HSLC 2026 Registration: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 registration deadline has been formally extended by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The form submission date has been moved to October 21, 2025. Given that offices and schools will be closed for the approaching Durga Puja holidays, this decision was made.

According to SEBA's official announcement, this extension gives qualified students more time to finish the registration process. Updated payment dates and form completion. Additionally, SEBA changed the deadline for submitting payments. The deadline for payment for candidates taking the HSLC Examination in 2026 is October 24, 2025.

Eligible students must visit sebaonline.org, SEBA's official website, to finish the application procedure.

Assam HSLC 2026 Registration: Important dates

Form submission deadline extended to: October 21, 2025

Last date for payment submission: October 24, 2025

Assam HSLC 2026 Registration: Application fees

Examination Fee: ₹800

Practical Exam Fee: ₹50

Centre Fee: ₹350

Fee Exemption: Students whose parents earn less than ₹2,00,000 annually are exempted from paying the exam and centre fees (applies to govt. and private institutions).

Note: Annual renewal fee for affiliation: ₹1,000 (to be paid by the institution, not students).

Assam HSLC 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Select the link to register for the HSLC exam in 2026.

Step 3: Enter your student login information.

Step 4: Complete the form by entering the necessary data.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page for your records by downloading it.

To prevent issues during the registration process, all schools must make sure that student data, including bank account information, is submitted on time. Applicants will not be allowed to take the HSLC Examination 2026 if they do not finish the form or pay by the deadline.