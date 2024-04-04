AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Expected To Be Out By April 15

IANS

The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year examination final results are about to be released by the Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), with a release date of April 15, 2024, as per the report by Hindustan Times.

In the previous year, the results were declared on April 26, 2023. This year, it is expected that both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced simultaneously.

Examination date and time:

The AP Inter 1st year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, while the 2nd year exams took place from March 2 to March 20, 2024. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

How to check the results:

Access the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

Look for the link to check the results of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd years on the home page.

Click on the provided link, and a new page will appear.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth as required.

After entering the necessary details, submit them.

The result will then be displayed on the screen.

Check your result carefully and print a copy for future reference.

Read Also New Policy Impacts Post-Graduation Work Permits For International Students In Canada

With these steps, students can easily access their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final results once they are officially released. Stay tuned for updates, and best wishes to all the candidates awaiting their results.