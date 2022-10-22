e-Paper Get App
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result to be out today; Here's how to check

The final date, for candidates shortlisted in AP ICET counselling 2022 seat allotment result, to accept the allotted college is October 28, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result today, October 22. Registered candidates can check the allotment result on the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Shortlisted candidates AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result must confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from October 25 to October 28, 2022.

Here's how to check AP ICET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result:

  1. Go to the official website of APSCHE- icet-sche.aptonline.in.

  2. Select the AP ICET seat allotment result link on the homepage.

  3. Key in your login credentials and click on submit.

  4. The AP ICET seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

  5. Download the allotment letter and get a hard copy for further use.

