 AP BArch Admissions 2024: 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results To Release Today, Check Required Certificates, Tuition Fee
Reporting is required between September 24 and 26, with original documents and tuition fees needed. Tuition fees vary by college, with details available online.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the seat allotment results for the second phase of AP BArch admissions 2024 today, September 24. Candidates who participated in this phase can check their allotment status on the official website at apsche.ap.gov.in/arch.

Those allocated a seat must report to their designated institute with all original documents, the allotment order, and a self-joining report, along with the required tuition fees. The reporting period runs from September 24 to 26.

Required Documents for Verification

Students must present the following original documents and two sets of attested photocopies during verification:

- NATA hall ticket or application number and NATA 2024 scorecard

- Provisional (Intermediate/Diploma) Certificate

- Memorandum of marks from Intermediate or equivalent/diploma

- SSC pass memo or equivalent for date of birth proof

- Caste certificate, if applicable

- Income Certificate (issued after June 1, 2024), if applicable

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate, if applicable

- Aadhaar Card

- Special category certificates

- Migration Certificate, if required

- Study certificate for Grades 6 to 12, or intermediate/diploma for local region verification

- Residence document for applicants without institutionalized education

- Residence certificate for applicants residing in the state for a total of ten years

- Employer certificate for children of government or public sector employees

- Equivalence certificate for candidates who completed education outside the state or country

- Transfer Certificate (TC), especially for Muslim and Christian minority candidates

Tuition Fees by College

The tuition fees for various colleges under the AP BArch admissions are as follows:

- Department of Architecture, College of Engineering (A), Andhra University, Visakhapatnam:

- Rs 44,500 for convenor seats

- Rs 76,900 for self-finance seats

- Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa: Rs 37,000

- ANU College of Architecture & Planning, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur: Rs 55,000

- MRK College of Architecture, Veervasam, Bhimavaram: Rs 35,000

- Chadalwada Aruna School of Architecture, Tirupati: Rs 35,000

Aspirants are encouraged to complete their reporting promptly to secure their seats. For further updates and details, candidates should regularly check the APSCHE website.

