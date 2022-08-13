Anti-drug clubs to launch in Coimbatore schools, colleges

e-Paper Get App

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
The Coimbatore district administration has instructed all schools and colleges to start anti-drug clubs, following the rising menace of narcotics use among students.

In a statement, Coimbatore District Collector, G.S. Sameeran said that NCC, NSS, and scout teams will assist in the formation of these clubs.

The district administration will also open a narcotics coordination cell to coordinate with stakeholder departments like police, excise, and health for taking action against drug abuse.

Sameeran also said that stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers.

The Coimbatore district administration has already conducted awareness programmes in two colleges and many schools.

The programmes were led by Coimbatore Range DIG, M.S. Muthuswamy, District Police Superintendent, V. Badarinarayanan along with Sameeran.

Coimbatore city police commissioner, V. Balakrishnan said that shops and establishments near schools and colleges will be monitored in an effort to prevent drug peddling.

As part of the awareness programme, the anti-drug clubs will have banners along with contact numbers of the concerned police and district administration officials.

HomeEducationAnti-drug clubs to launch in Coimbatore schools, colleges

