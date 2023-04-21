 SHOCKING! Another Btech student found dead inside hostel room at IIT Madras; 5th incident this year
The student was found dead inside his hostel room in IIT Madras

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
IIT Madras | File

Chennai: An IIT Madras student was found dead inside his hostel room at IIT Madras, making it the fifth incident at the campus this year.

According to reports, the student's name is Kedar Suresh, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was pursuing Btech from IIT Madras.

Police officials found the door to be locked and broke it open to find the student hanging from a ceiling fan, according to TOI.

The incident has been reported just days after IIT Madras initiated its student wellness series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The institute, which has already witnessed a spate of suicides this year, launched the initiative to increase awareness of Mental Health and address the stress students go through while pursuing their academics.

The programme is being conducted with the support of the National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

