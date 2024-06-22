Another Blow To Medical Students As NEET PG 2024 Cancelled A Night Before Exam

Representative Photo

The NEET PG exam scheduled to be held on June 23 has been postponed. The central government announced the decision late at night. The action has been taken against the backdrop of high level of irregularities in the examination. The Ministry of Health expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused to the students.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

A new date for the examination will be notified soon, the ministry said.

The Centre on Saturday also removed the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Subodh Kumar Singh from his post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-NET paper leak.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Singh Kharola was been given additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education.

Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education. pic.twitter.com/owLKo75ApU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

This postponement comes at a time when the country’s eyes are already on the ongoing NEET UG exam which has been marred with allegations of paper leaks and other discrepancies.