Anjali Birla Moves Delhi HC Against 'X' Posts That Claimed She Cleared UPSC Due To Her Father & LS Speaker Om Birla's Influence

Anjali Birla, Daughter Of LS Speaker Moves Delhi High Court Against Defamatory 'X' Posts | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AnjaliBirla4

IAS Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla has approached the Delhi High Court against viral social media posts on platform X.

The social media posts claimed that Birla cleared UPSC in her very first attempt due to her father's influence and not because of her own merit.

Anjali Birla, on the other hand, has denied the allegations and stated that these social media accounts are "being operated in a pre-planned conspiracy" with the intention of slandering both her and her father, as reported by Bar and Bench.

As per NewsX, Anjali Birla alleges in her defamation lawsuit that incorrect and deceptive material about her is being circulated on social media.



The suit further mentioned that there are obvious intentions to unlawfully harm the plaintiff's character and position by spreading false and unfounded charges in a defamatory manner.

Anjali Birla, who is an IRPS officer and the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court.



The defendants in the case are Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Google Inc, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) and John Doe (unknown person).

Viral 'X' posts

According to social media posts, Anjali Birla passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt and did not participate in any exams or interviews, meaning that she was given the benefit of being her father's daughter.

Following the allegations, Anjali Birla claimed that she followed appropriate protocol and gave The Quint's staff a copy of her admit card. The Quint also examined her roll number in the 2019 merit lists, which revealed that she had indeed appeared and taken both the preliminary and main exams.