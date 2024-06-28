IAS Anjali Birla, Daughter Of LS Speaker Cleared UPSC In 1st Attempt! Know Her Educational Qualifications And More | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AnjaliBirla4

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla is married to Amita Birla, with whom he has two children, Akanksha and Anjali Birla. The younger daughter of Om Birla passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test on her first try and is currently an IAS official. She is currently employed by the Ministry of Railways.

Birla who has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is currently serving second term as the Speaker.

The Department of Personnel and Training produced a Reserve List in August 2020, which had the name of Anjali Birla and comprised 89 candidates from various categories, including general, OBC, EWS, and SC.

However, social media went ablaze with rumors as soon as this news was made public. Social media posts claimed that Anjali Birla, passed the UPSC exam on her first try and didn't take any exams or interviews, implying that she was granted the honour of being her father's daughter.

Following these allegations, Anjali Birla asserted that she followed the proper protocol, nonetheless, and gave The Quint's staff a copy of her admit card. The Quint also checked her roll number in the 2019 merit lists and it was proven that she had actually appeared and took both the preliminary and main examinations.

Education Qualifications

The youngest daughter of Om Birla, Anjali Birla, finished her education at Kota's Sophia School. Anjali studied Political Science (Honours) at Ramjas College, University of Delhi, after school. Around this time, Anjali started preparing for the UPSC and cleared it in her first try.

IAS Anjali Birla told PTI, "I am very happy to get selected in the exam. I wanted to join the civil services to do something for the society as I always saw my father’s commitment towards the people of the country."

She also praised her older sister Akansha, stating that she constantly provided her with guidance and motivation.