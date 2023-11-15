Alleged IIT-B Events Guidelines Leaked In a Social Media Post

IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has issued a set of guidelines on holding events at the institutions, according to a post on social media site X by @AppscIITb. This comes as an aftermath to a leaked video of a virtual talk on the Israel-Palestine conflict by theatre director and actor Sudhanva Deshpande at the institute which led to a protest staged outside the institute.

On Sunday, the director of the institution, Subhasis Chaudhuri, in an email leaked on social media told students that IIT-B is working on a policy for organizing public events or lectures, and a code of conduct for students, faculty and staff.

@iitbombay came up with its new gag rules today, which on the one hand infringe the constitutional liberties of students, but are also almost comical to read. The rules effectively prevent students from organizing events, seminars, demonstrations, and protests. pic.twitter.com/lp18afCBuJ — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) November 14, 2023

According to the post by the Ambedkar, Periyar, Phule study circle which responds to issues impacting students in IIT-B, the guidelines state, "Protests of any form including protest marches or gatherings on campus require prior permission from the institute and local police."

An External Speaker Review committee will also be appointed to review the details of the speakers or videos, the post alleges.

The post also states, "While IIT Bombay encourages free and open discussion on educational subjects, it must also remain apolitical in all its endeavors."

Another guideline that the post adds: "Disciplinary action will be taken against anyone, including students, who violates defamation rules or indulges in any form of indiscipline."

A student from IIT-B said that it seems like the administration was just waiting to curb any kind of events happening on college and that these guidelines would mean that students cannot gather together on campus at all. He added that the distinction between political and apolitical events was 'childish'.

IIT-B did not immediately respond to FPJ's request for comment.

