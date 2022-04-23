All India JEE-NEET Students Association writes to PM Modi, asks to conduct internal assessment for CBSE, NIOS, ICSE and all state boards

The All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA) of India has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a plea to conduct an internal assessment for CBSE, NIOS, ICSE, and all state boards. The letter states that in the last two years, given that the quality of education was not up to the mark, internal assessment is the best option to grade students.

While students have been demanding online exams for the last few weeks, there seems to be a louder uproar in the North of India given the rise in Covid cases. The letter states that students from Delhi, NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in their states, and at least for that reason they be allowed internal assessment.

The letter adds that boards like Maharashtra Board, NIOS and some others where exams are going on or finished, students had no ‘abridge’ in the syllabus – their entire syllabus was completed in the online mode. The letter adds that students in Maharashtra had also reported malpractices across exam centers – hence keeping these factors in mind, it is only fair that internal assessment is chosen over external exams.

Surprisingly, in Mumbai, students are not as perturbed over the offline mode. While they agree that offline is a better option, they have given in to the system. Shruti Verma, a class 10 student from Mumbai, said she is mentally prepared now. “We are all prepared now, we want to give the Board exams. Those who weren't prepared during Term 1 have prepared as well now. And we have time between exams so we can study as such.”

Another class 10 student from Ryan International SchooL Mumbai said, "We've worked hard to prepare for the exam, and we don't want it to be in vain. However, some of my friends are still hesitant to take the exam, and would prefer that it be postponed."

Manhit Sankhla, a 12th grade Science student, stated, "We want board exams now, the idea of cancellation boards is a complete mess for us. We want to appear for it and score for all the hard work we have done."

Students and parents from across the country are planning to approach Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan soon to express their support for internal assessment over offline board exams. AIJNSA National President Himanshu Borah stated, "Covid cases are on the rise, and students are still anxious about taking exams. On behalf of students and parents, we would like to urge that 50% of the assessment be internal, 30% from the term-1 examination, and the remaining 20% based on practicals carried out by the board."

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:50 PM IST