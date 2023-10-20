All Admission To MBBS Programme After September 30 Are Void; NMC Declares

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a stern directive declaring all MBBS admissions after September 30 to be null and void. All states and union territories have been urged to discharge students admitted beyond the stipulated date.

The NMC left no room for doubt, ordering all stakeholders, including central and state governments as well as medical colleges, to strictly follow to the counselling schedule for the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate MBBS programs.

The NMC made the unequivocal statement that , "Any counselling carried out by the mentioned authorities beyond the prescribed schedule will be deemed invalid. Students admitted through such counselling will be discharged immediately.”

The commission has highlighted deviations in NEET UG counselling schedules in states including as Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal as non-compliant with the NMC's order and Supreme Court rulings.

The NMC recently set an October 20, 2023 deadline for all medical colleges to provide information on first-year MBBS admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

It reiterates that MBBS admissions for 2023 must strictly adhere to the mandates of the NMC Act and the selection process established by the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) as outlined in the Graduate Medical Education Regulations of 2023.

As the custodian of medical education and practice in the nation, the NMC remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards in healthcare education.

