 AKTU One View Result 2023 For MBA 1st Year Exams Out At aktu.ac.in
AKTU One View Result 2023 For MBA 1st Year Exams Out At aktu.ac.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
iStock Images

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow has announced the results for the Master of Business Administration, MBA 1st year exams on November 1. Students who appeared in MBA second-semester exams can check the AKTU one view results through the official website, aktu.ac.in.

They have to enter the login credentials to access the AKTU results 2023. 

Previously, AKTU one view results 2023 were announced for BPharm 1st and 2nd year and BTech 1st and 2nd Year results.

For additional information and details related to the AKTU One View Result 2023, students are advised to check out the official website of the University or go through the notice released regarding the AKTU MBA results 2023.

How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to results and click on one view login window

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 4: AKTU MBA Results 2023 will appear on the screen

