 AIMA MAT 2024 IBT, PBT Admit Card Releasing Today at mat.aima.in
AIMA MAT 2024 IBT, PBT Admit Card Releasing Today at mat.aima.in

Admit cards for AIMA MAT 2024 IBT, PBT exams were released today, February 22. Candidates can download them from mat.aima.in using login details.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to release the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for both the Internet-Based Test (IBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT) today, February 22. These exams are main for candidates aspiring for postgraduate management programs (MBAs) across various business institutions in India.

Key Dates:

IBT Exam: February 24

PBT Exam: February 25

How to Download Admit Card:

Go to mat.aima.in, the official website for MAT.

Locate and click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, including your registration number and birthdate, and hit "Submit".

Once logged in, verify all the details mentioned on the admit card.

After verification, download and print the admit card for future reference.

Test Format:

Paper-Based Test (PBT):

Scheduled for February 25, candidates must bring their admit card along with an original identity document (e.g., driver’s license, passport) to the exam venue.

Internet-Based Test (IBT): 

Taking place on February 24, candidates require a stable internet connection. AIMA will monitor examinees remotely through live video and audio streams during the exam. Post-exam, AIMA will review recorded footage for quality assurance.

article-image

MAT, recognised as a nationwide exam by the Indian government since 2003, serves as an essential evaluation tool for MBA aspirants. With over 600 business schools acknowledging MAT scores, it plays a significant role in the admission process.

Ensure adherence to the exam date and time specified on the admit card, and best of luck with your preparations!

