AIMA MAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Today at mat.aima.in

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will announced that the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 will be available for download. Candidates can access their admit cards through the official website, mat.aima.in.

Exam Date and Details:

The AIMA MAT 2024 exam is set to take place on March 10, 2024.

The admit card will include crucial details such as the candidate's name, form number, roll number, test date and time, as well as the venue address.

Results for the AIMA MAT 2024 are expected to be announced in the third week of March 2024.

Exam Pattern and Testing Modes:

MAT offers flexible testing modes including Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Candidates have the flexibility to choose the testing mode that suits them best.

The validity of MAT scores is for one year.

Application Fee:

Graduates from any discipline, including final-year students, are eligible to apply for the exam.

The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2,100.

Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an additional fee of Rs 1,200.

Steps to Download Admit Card:

Visit the official website: https://mat.aima.in/.

Navigate to the 'Login' link on the homepage.

Log in with the required credentials.

The admit cards for MAT IBT 3 and CBT will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit cards for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles on the examination day.