AILET 2024 Application Process Begins For Joint Masters In Intellectual Property Law At NLU Delhi | Pixabay

The AILET 2024 application process for admission to the Joint Masters, LLM program in Intellectual Property Law and Management at National Law University (NLU) Delhi has begun. The application must be completed by June 3, 2024, with the registration period ending on March 21.



Indian citizens have the opportunity to apply for a combined total of 25 positions in the LLM and MA programs. This program is being offered jointly by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the National Law University Delhi (NLUD), as stated on the official website. The program is authorized by the Indian IP Office's (CGPDTM) Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks. The National Law University Delhi is responsible for awarding the degree, but the certificate must include the logos of both participating universities.

Eligibility Criteria

A recognized university must award the candidate with an LLB or an equivalent degree with a minimum of 55% of total points (50% for reserved categories like SC, ST, and people with disabilities).

Screening Process



Selection procedure for NLU Joint Masters and LLM Admission 2024

Students who are interested must fulfill the requirements and take the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based All-India Entrance Examination. Exam weighting will be 70% for the written portion. The remaining thirty percent of the total points will be split equally between the written personal statements that applicants submit with their applications and the interview. Depending on the results of the written entrance exam, interviews will be conducted for twice the number of seats that are available.