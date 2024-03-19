AIIMS INICET July 2024: Registration Begins For PG Courses at aiimsexams.ac.in

Unsplash

The registration for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for the July 2024 session has started at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Here are the important details that prospective candidates should be aware of:

Important Dates:

Registration Start Date: March 18, 2024

Last Date to Apply: April 12, 2024

Correction Window: April 13 - April 15, 2024

Final Status of Registration: April 16, 2024

Generation of Examination Unique Code: April 5 - April 26, 2024

Certificate Upload: April 5 - May 19, 2024

Examination Date: May 19, 2024

Admit Card Release: May 13, 2024

Application Fees:

General/OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicants: ₹4000/-

SC/ST/EWS applicants: ₹3200/-

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Exempted from payment

Payment Method: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS INICET July 2024 link on the homepage.

Follow the registration link on the new page.

Fill in the required details in the form.

Make the application fee payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Applicants are reminded to check the official AIIMS website for further details regarding the application process and eligibility criteria.

As the registration process begins, it is strongly advised for prospective candidates to submit their applications well before the given deadline to prevent any last-minute difficulties. AIIMS guarantees a selection process that is fair and transparent for admission to postgraduate courses in the July 2024 session via the INI-CET.

