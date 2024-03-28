AIIMS INI SS July 2024 Session Registration Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in

ANI

The registration process for the AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session has commenced on March 27, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Those interested in applying for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Entrance Test can find the direct link on AIIMS' official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Deadline for registration: April 10, 2024

Status of Application: April 13, 2024

Last Date for submission of documents: April 16, 2024

Admit Card: April 22, 2024

Written test through online CBT mode: April 27, 2024

Fees:

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹4000/- along with any applicable transaction charges.

Candidates belonging to the PWBD category are exempt from paying the fees.

How to register?

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI SS July 2024 session registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself first.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also Runaway JEE Aspirant Optimist After Mumbai’s Lessons

To obtain further information on the subject, candidates are advised to visit the official website.