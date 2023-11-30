AIIMS INI CET 2024: Calendar Of First Round of PG Admission Counseling Announced

Uttar Pradesh To Increase PG Medical Seats From next academic session. | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counseling dates for January 2024 have been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

It is important for candidates to know that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' official website, iimsexams.ac.in, is now offering the INI CET choice filling feature.

The admissions calendar for the Institute of National Importance's postgraduate (PG) courses, which include Master of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgical (MCh), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), includes a mock round and an announced seat allocation. INI CET 2024 counselling will be used to distribute a total of 1,337 seats.

Choice-making for the mock round will take place from November 28 to November 30 till 5:00 p.m. The announcement of the first round mock's seat allocation will be on December 2. Exercise of Choices for First Round will take place between December 2–3 from 3–5 p.m. The announcement of the first round's seat distribution will happen on December 7. The acceptance of assigned seat will take place on December 8–12.

"The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on ‘MyPage’. Candidates can login using the credential that has been used for filling application form and completing other processes related to INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January 2024 session in www.aiimsexams.ac.in," an official notice said.