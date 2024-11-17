AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the INI CET 2025 January session exam. Candidates who appeared for the INI CET January 2025 exams, held on November 10, 2024, can now check the list of provisionally qualified candidates on the official AIIMS website.

The results are available in a PDF document that includes candidate details such as their roll number, category, overall rank, and percentile. The INI CET 2025 exam is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses, including MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS, at institutions like AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Candidates can visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in or use the direct link below to access the results.

AIIMS INI CET January 2025 Result - Click Here

How to Check INI CET Result 2025?

To download the results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on “Academic Courses”

Select the INI CET 2025 Section

Click on the ‘List of the Qualified Candidates in INI-CET Jan 2025 Session’

The result PDF will be displayed

Download the result for future reference

To download the scorecard, candidates can log in using their Registration ID, EUC (Examination Unique Code), Password, and Captcha.

What’s Next?

Candidates can now check their results and download their individual scorecards. Following the announcement, AIIMS will begin the online counselling process. Those who have cleared the exam can apply for counselling through the link provided on the official website.

Details about the number of counselling rounds, application procedures, and choice-filling will be shared soon on the AIIMS website.