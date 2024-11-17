 AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

Qualified candidates can check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, and proceed to apply for the online counselling process once available.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the INI CET 2025 January session exam. Candidates who appeared for the INI CET January 2025 exams, held on November 10, 2024, can now check the list of provisionally qualified candidates on the official AIIMS website.

The results are available in a PDF document that includes candidate details such as their roll number, category, overall rank, and percentile. The INI CET 2025 exam is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses, including MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS, at institutions like AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Candidates can visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in or use the direct link below to access the results.

AIIMS INI CET January 2025 Result - Click Here

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ambedkarite Leaders Slam Congress, Accuse Nana Patole Of Undermining Community's Interests
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ambedkarite Leaders Slam Congress, Accuse Nana Patole Of Undermining Community's Interests
'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X
'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X
Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari
Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari
Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was 'Haram'
Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was 'Haram'

How to Check INI CET Result 2025?

To download the results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on “Academic Courses”

Select the INI CET 2025 Section

Click on the ‘List of the Qualified Candidates in INI-CET Jan 2025 Session’

The result PDF will be displayed

Download the result for future reference

To download the scorecard, candidates can log in using their Registration ID, EUC (Examination Unique Code), Password, and Captcha.

What’s Next?

Candidates can now check their results and download their individual scorecards. Following the announcement, AIIMS will begin the online counselling process. Those who have cleared the exam can apply for counselling through the link provided on the official website.

Details about the number of counselling rounds, application procedures, and choice-filling will be shared soon on the AIIMS website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here

RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here

AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

IIT Delhi Tops List Of Indian Institutes with Most Employable Graduates: Report

IIT Delhi Tops List Of Indian Institutes with Most Employable Graduates: Report

BPSC Confirms 70th CCE Prelims Date: No Change, Exam Scheduled For December 13-14

BPSC Confirms 70th CCE Prelims Date: No Change, Exam Scheduled For December 13-14

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here