Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

AICTE CMAT 2022: Registration begins for Management Entrance Test In April

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decalred the date and time for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. The test will be conducted on April 9 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The registration process for the test began on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. The test facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated involving institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses.

