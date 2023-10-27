 AIBE 18 Exam Date Revised To Dec 3; Registration Deadline Extended To Nov 10
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 will now be conducted on December 3. Candidates can register at allindiabarexamination.com.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Representative image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has changed the exam date of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18. Now, the exam will be held on December 3. BCI has also extended the last date to register for the exam till November 10.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Earlier, the last date for registration was November 4 and the deadline for submission of payment was November 5. The exam was scheduled to be held on November 26.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to make corrections to their AIBE 18 registration forms until November 6. The AIBE 18 admit card can be downloaded between November 18 and November 22 through the official website.

The passing marks for AIBE 2023 are set at 45 percent for candidates from the General and OBC categories, while it's 40 percent for candidates from SC, ST, and disabled categories.

Steps to fill the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 registration tab

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload documents and pay the fees 

Step 5: Click on save button 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation form and take a printout for future references 

Bar Council Of India Announces Date Of AIBE
