Ahead of West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2023, data reveals 36% drop in candidates

Kolkata: With the West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2023 set to begin on February 23, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has raised alarm over a drop of 36% in the total number of candidates appearing for the exam.

The West Bengal government is now mulling setting up a body to study the reasons behind the 36% drop in the number of candidates.

6,98,628 candidates will be appearing for the WB Madhyamik Exams 2023, which will start on February 23 and end on March 4, 2023. For the 2022 exams, nearly 11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

"The state government will appoint an agency for a study among the class 10 students who are not appearing for the board examinations to find the reasons,” state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters.

WBBSE President, Ramanuj Gangluly has attributed the drop in number of students due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

