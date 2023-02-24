After 13 episodes in 3 years, Gujarat passes bill to prevent exam paper leaks | Representative Photo

Gandhinagar: As first reported by the Free Press Journal last week, the Gujarat Government on Thursday passed the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023, in the State Assembly providing for stringent action for those found involved in government competitive exam paper leaks. This comes after 13 paper leaks in three years.

The proposed legislation provides for jail term from seven years to 10 years and a penalty of Rs 1 crore against those engaging in the malpractices.

Should apply only to competitive government examinations

The legislation was passed by an amendment as suggested by senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia to exclude schools and colleges from the Act and stated that it should apply only to competitive government examinations. Deputy whip of the ruling BJP Balu Shukla later moved the amendment that cases related to school and college exam papers would be directed to the respective education board to initiate suitable action.

The new law proposes stern action even against candidates appearing for the exam and found to be part of an exam paper leak. It has a provision to debar such candidates up to three years if found indulging in malpractices. Candidates indulging in serious crimes will be imprisoned for three yearsand fined Rs 1 lakh.

According to the provisions of the new legislation, all cases registered under this law will be non-bailable. It also says that those involved in organised crime, conspiring in and following unfair practices will be penalised. They will be awarded a prison term of 7 years that can extend up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 crore. If required, their property would be seized and auctioned to recover the penalty amount and the money they would have made through unfair means.

