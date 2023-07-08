Afghanistan: No Education Received By 60% Girls, 40% Boys Of Primary School Age Says UNICEF Reports

The UNICEF said that the contribution from Japan will allow UNICEF to improve learning environments for 55,000 children in public hub schools | Canva

The United Nations International Children;s Emergency Fund in a report said that 60 per cent of girls and 46 per cent of boys of primary school age are not receiving any level of education in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

According to UNICEF, Japan has provided USD 10 million to support the "continuity of children's learning amidst a learning crisis in Afghanistan. "Around 71,500 children are expected to continue their education with the contribution of TOLO News said.

The UNICEF said that the contribution from Japan will allow UNICEF to improve learning environments for 55,000 children in public hub schools by developing and rehabilitating classrooms or building handwashing facilities and toilets, based on the needs of specific schools

The contribution from Japan will also ensure that 16,500 children can contribute their education for another two years at the community level. In addition, it will provide in supervisors in public schools, the report said.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada held a meeting with Taliban leader Mawlani Amir Khan Muttaqi and explained the international efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan.

The Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan tweeted, "Amb. Okada met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and explained the int'l efforts to assist the people of AFG. he underlined the importance of better governance, including girls' education and employment for women, and of mutual confidence building between AFG and int'l community"

Janat Fahim Chakari, a political analyst, stressed that the Taliban should have a proper solution so that the international community makes efforts in the education sector which can lead to "beneficial results," TOLO News reported.

Meanwhile, some of the girl students urged the Taliban to allow them to pursue education. Hussna Rahimi, a students, said, "Let the girls whoa re at home today and cannot go to school, return to their schools," according to TOLO News report.

Zainab Shirzad, another student, said, "Lets not take away the rights of reading and writing of females because they are girls or women. There is no right to deprive them of their education."

Earlier this week, Univeristy professors, women's rights activists and religious clerics in Afghanistan have launched a campaign -- 'Education o Afghan Girl', with the goal of reporting schools and universities for girls in the country, TOLO News reported.

According to the campaign's organizers, despite their requests to reopen the nation's schools and universities in the past two years, no action has been taken. They sao that they would keep campaigning until girls were allowed to attend schools and universities.

Read Also IIT Madras professors praise Afghan girl who bagged MTech amid Taliban's ban