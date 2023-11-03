Afghanistan: Education Opportunities In Universities For Afghan Migrants Who Have Faced Expulsion By Pakistan

Education Opportunities In Universities For Afghan Migrants | Representative Image/X

In the wake of Pakistan's expulsion of Afghan migrants, Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education has stepped up to provide education opportunities for the returnees. As Afghan refugees return to their homeland, the Ministry of Higher Education in Afghanistan has affirmed its commitment to offer educational avenues for them in both government and private universities.

University education opportunity

The ministry emphasized that they are well-prepared to cater to the needs of newly arrived students, ensuring they receive higher education opportunities aligned with their educational backgrounds. According to local media, Ziaullah Hashemi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Higher Education, stated, "All students who have not finished their studies will be provided with education opportunities in the universities, based on an evaluation of their educational documents. Moreover, opportunities will be extended to talented and competent teachers following their assessment."

This proactive approach has garnered support from the academic community. University professor Kahled Habibi praised the move, saying, "These cadres that are out of the country, if they return back to the country and can provide services for the people of the community, I think it will play an important role in the development of the country," local media reported.

The Ministry of Higher Education also underscored its commitment to providing facilities in the educational sector to returnee students from Pakistan. Mansour Ahmad Hamza, Director of Publications and Public Relations of the Education Ministry, announced the establishment of a committee to address the educational needs of returnees' children in various provinces and schools.

Pakistan's strict deadline for undocumented foreign nationals

Pakistan's recent announcement of a deadline for foreign nationals residing illegally in the country has led to the expulsion of over 4,000 Afghan immigrants since November 1. The Pakistani government had issued an ultimatum, demanding that all undocumented immigrants leave the country by October 31, or face imprisonment and deportation. Furthermore, the Interior Ministry disclosed that 140,322 people had voluntarily left the country, emphasizing the urgency and complexity of the situation.

