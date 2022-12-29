Afghan professor who tore his diplomas over Taliban ban on women's education has a connection to India

Kabul University professor tears up diploma in his live interview. | Twitter/@Shabnam Nasimi

A viral video of a Kabul University Professor who tore up his diplomas on live TV protest against Taliban's ban on University education for women in Afghanistan received praise across the world.

While showcasing his degrees, the professor who has been identified as Ismail Mashal states that he does not them as Afghanistan is no place to attain one's education.

"If my sister and my mother can't study, then I don't accept this education. I will tear this," said a tearful Mashal in his interview.

The university lecturer also has a connection to India as seen in the interview. "I got this diploma from University of Mysore. I was a teacher in India," Mashal tells the interviewer, according to a transcription by the Guardian, before tearing up his diplomas.

Shabnam Nasimi, former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees in the UK, also shared the video on Twitter.

"Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan — “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education," said the tweet by Nasimi.

Taliban's ban on University education for women is the latest dikat in its growing clampdown on girls and women in Afghanistan. Taliban had earlier pushed restrictions against girls' education in schools.