Afghan clerics says it is permissible to educate women in contemporary sciences | Representational Pic (Pixabay)

Kabul: Everyone has the right to education, but in Afghanistan, girls and women have been deprived of this fundamental right. They are no longer allowed to attend secondary school and higher education.

TOLO news reported, According to Abdul Sami Ghaznavi, a lecturer at the Central Jihadi Madrasa, the hijab shouldn't be used as an excuse to prevent women from getting an education and that educating women is one of the duties of the Islamic government.

"They say that Hijab is the issue. Hijab has nothing to do with education. Hijab is a decisive order on women. Do women wear hijab at home or not? In Hajj, when women go, how do they go? When they are going for Umrah, When they go for Jihad? When they go to bazar? Hijab has nothing to do with education. Hijab is decisive order, why did we link it to education,” added Ghaznavi.

As per the report, some religious clerics said it is permissible to educate women in contemporary sciences, and they said that one of the responsibilities of the Islamic government is to ensure that women have access to educational opportunities.

"According to Sharia, there is no issue with education. Islam demands that we understand and be educated,” said Mohammadullah Mohsen, another religious cleric.

Meanwhile, female students once again asked the current government to open schools for them.

"This year is the same as the previous year, and there has been no word regarding the start of our schools. We are living in a state of uncertainty," said Maryam, a student said to TOLO news.

"Under any conditions offered by the current government, all Afghan girls are prepared to continue their studies. It is enough that they open the doors of the schools to us as soon as possible,” said Fawzia, another student.

This comes as more than 560 days have passed since the country's closure of girls' schools, and there has been no word on their reopening so far.