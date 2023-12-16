Advocate Granted Right to Support Assault Survivor's Child's Education By Gauhati HC | FPJ

The Gauhati High Court recently observed a heartwarming display of compassion when a lawyer came forward to aid in the education of a child born from a sexual offense against a minor mother. Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua, presiding as the sole judge, praised the advocate's benevolence and emphasized the societal and state obligations in handling such delicate matters.

The case, initiated by the victimized minor's father, sought compensation for a child born when the mother was just 10 years old due to a tragic incident. While the court acknowledged the existing victim compensation framework provided by the State, it highlighted the necessity for additional support, especially concerning the child's education.

Despite the State offering Rs. 4,000 per month to both the victimized mother and child, the court found this compensation insufficient, particularly in addressing the child's long-term educational and financial needs. Senior Government Advocate D. Nath recognized the inadequacy of the compensation and revealed the absence of supplementary state schemes catering to such scenarios.

At this crucial juncture, an advocate practicing at the Gauhati High Court stepped forward voluntarily. They pledged to personally finance the child's education and committed to mobilizing further financial support from other willing sources for the child's future educational requirements.

In reaction to this action, Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua commented, The advocate should take care of the child's educational needs, and is also authorized to provide any extra help the child might need. The court emphasized the significance of ongoing communication between the advocate, the child's family, and the petitioner's counsel to ensure that the child's changing needs are properly addressed.