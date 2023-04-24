Admit card for JNU non-teaching post exam released; direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Those candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts on April 26 and April 27.
Direct link to download the admit card
Steps to download NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card
Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in
Next, click on the admit card link
Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth
NTA JNU admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.