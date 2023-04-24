Admit card for JNU non-teaching post exam released; direct link here

Admit card for JNU non-teaching post | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts on April 26 and April 27.

Direct link to download the admit card

Steps to download NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card