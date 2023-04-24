 Admit card for JNU non-teaching post exam released; direct link here
Those candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Admit card for JNU non-teaching post | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts on April 26 and April 27.

NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts on April 26 and April 27.

Direct link to download the admit card

Steps to download NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card

  • Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

  • Next, click on the admit card link

  • Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth

  • NTA JNU admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and take the print for future reference.

