Adivasi Community in Gujarat Seeks AAP's Intervention in Resolving Government School Crisis | IANS

Adivasi community in Gujarat is grappling with a severe crisis in government schools, marked by a shortage of teachers and a lack of recruitment.

Isudan Gadhvi, the Gujarat State President of the Aam Aadmi Party has urged immediate action from the state government and the Education Minister.

Gadhvi emphasized the deplorable state of primary schools in Chhota Udepur, stating that the situation was not limited to this region alone but extended throughout tribal areas in Gujarat. "The condition of primary schools in Chhota Udepur is extremely distressing. How are we serving the children of the tribal community? Injustice is being done to children from the tribal community. There is no quality education available for tribal children, " he remarked.

Bringing attention to the alleged conspiracy against Adivasi children, Gadhvi pointed out that opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had resulted in dire consequences. He warned that if Adivasi children were denied access to education, they would remain trapped in laborious occupations, hindering their future prospects. Despite Adivasi community members holding ministerial positions in the BJP government, the plight of Adivasi children persisted, while ministers themselves reaped the benefits.

Gadhvi made a fervent appeal to the Gujarat government and the Education Minister, urging them to address the crisis by promptly recruiting teachers and ensuring the establishment of high-quality schools. He also urged the people of Gujarat to demand accountability from the BJP, highlighting the need for substantial changes in the education system.

“The severity of the situation in government schools cannot be understated, as Adivasi communities continue to suffer from a lack of educational opportunities. The shortage of teachers and the absence of recruitment exacerbate an already fragile education system.” he added.