Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates ‘Financial Literacy Lessons’ for BMC school students at BSE

Mumbai: As most of the students of BMC schools belong to economically backward families, the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai has decided to impart financial literacy lessons in BMC Schools as part of the 'Economic Literacy Mission' with the guidance of Hon. Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban and Minister of State for Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray, in order to improve the financial status of students' families in the future. For this, the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Ltd, which will provide financial literacy lessons to students in Standard 8th and 9th grades.

Minister Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the Financial Literacy Mission today, and on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at noon, he unveiled the published books in the auditorium of the Bombay Stock Exchange.

A curriculum has been designed and books have been prepared in collaboration with BSE Institute Ltd for imparting financial literacy lessons to students of classes 8 and 9.

The event was attended by Ajit Kumbhar, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Education), Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD, and CEO, BSE, Shri. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd, officers from the BMC Education Department, and 100 teachers from municipal schools who were specially selected as master trainers.

Mr. Aaditya Thackeray said, "This programme, which is part of the 'Financial Literacy Mission,' will be a significant step forward in improving the financial situation of Mumbai's general group of parents, as well as being beneficial on a national level."

