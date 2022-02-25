Mumbai: Minister Aaditya Thackeray holds meeting with officials to discuss resumption of schools with pre- covid timings and norms from March

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with BMC officials regarding the resumption of schools with pre- covid timings and norms from March.

The minister took to Twitter, to inform about the same. He posted photos from the meeting and wrote, "This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre- covid timings, attendance, curricular & extracurricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai."

He also added that the schools will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students from age 15 and up, on campus with the consent of parents.

This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre- covid timings, attendance, curricular & extra curricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RS2wP5uVYF — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases across the city have dropped by 52.25 per cent in February compared to last month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 7.50 lakh covid testing has been done until February 23 compared to 15.71 lakh in January. However, the test daily positivity rate has also dropped below 1 per cent. Health experts believe the city may be reporting fewer cases due to low testing. Moreover, a considerable proportion of persons in Mumbai do not opt for testing or do self-testing at home but do not report it.



Advertisement

ALSO READ MSBSHSE reschedules HSC exam for some subjects due to recent fire outbreak

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:30 PM IST