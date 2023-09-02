Aditya L1: 23 Students Of Punjab Government Schools Witnessed Launch Event At Sriharikota

Aditya L1 Launched | Youtube | Screenshot

Students of Punjab government schools took a flight from Chandigarh on Friday to witness the launch event of first solar mission Aditya L1. Punjab School Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday said that the state government will bear all the expenses of the students visiting Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Bains said this step was aimed at raising the interest of governemnt school students in science. Earlier, two batches of students went to Sriharikota during the launch of Chandrayaan 3 and PSLV-C56.The students took flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. The Aditya L1 will stay in Earth's orbit for 16 days and then following a four months journey, it will be placed on the L1 point in the halo orbit around the Sun.

The solar satellite will observe the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point). The point where the satellite will be placed is around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. It will study the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma, development, dynamics and origin of CMEs and identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers, which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

