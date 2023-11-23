 ABVP Re-elects Rajsharan Shahi And Yagywalka Shukla As President And General Secretary
ABVP Re-elects Rajsharan Shahi And Yagywalka Shukla As President And General Secretary

Thursday, November 23, 2023
In a recent development, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has announced the re-election of Rajsharan Shahi and Yagywalka Shukla as its national president and national general secretary, respectively, for the term 2023-24. The official statement, released on Thursday, revealed that Shahi and Shukla will officially assume their roles during the 69th national conference of the ABVP, scheduled to take place in Delhi from December 7 to 10.

Who is Rajsharan Shahi?

Rajsharan Shahi, a native of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, brings a wealth of academic expertise to his position. He has completed his PhD in education, Shahi currently serves as an associate professor in the Department of Education at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow. His involvement extends beyond the classroom, as he is a member of various educational committees, including the National Education Policy Implementation Committee in Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Yagywalka Shukla?

Yagywalka Shukla, the re-elected national general secretary, hails from Garhwa district in Jharkhand and holds a PhD in geography from Ranchi University. Shukla is actively engaged in student leadership roles, serving as the president of the students' union at Shri Jagjit Singh Namdhari College in Garhwa and as the vice president of the students' union at Ranchi University.

The election officer, CN Patel, based at the central office of ABVP in Mumbai, issued the official statement. The re-election of Shahi and Shukla reflects the organization's confidence in their leadership abilities and their commitment to the principles of ABVP.

