AAT 2024 Registration Now Open: Essential Details For Architecture Aspirants

The upcoming Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for the year 2024 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2024. Commencing on June 9, 2024, and concluding on June 10, 2024, the online registration process for the test is set to begin.

Additionally, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 procedure is tentatively expected to kick off on June 10, 2024. The eagerly awaited results are anticipated to be disclosed on June 15, 2024. This examination is specifically designed for admission to the BArch program at IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and IIT BHU.

The syllabus for the Architecture Aptitude Test has been officially released on the JEE Advanced website. It encompasses questions related to Freehand Drawing, Geometrical Drawing, Three-dimensional Perception, Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity, as well as Architectural Awareness.

Here Is A Detailed Information Regarding The Syllabus

Three-dimensional Perception:

Candidates will need to demonstrate an understanding and appreciation of three-dimensional forms, including building elements, color, volume, and orientation. This section will present questions that necessitate visualization through structuring objects in memory.

Geometrical Drawing:

This segment will feature exercises in geometrical drawing, encompassing lines, angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, etc. The study of plan (top view) and elevation (front or side views) of uncomplicated solid objects like prisms, cones, cylinders, cubes, and splayed surface holders will be included under Geometrical Drawing.

Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity:

This segment will assess candidates' sense of color grouping or application. The questions will revolve around composition exercises involving given elements and context mapping.

Freehand Drawing:

This section will involve creating simple drawings that accurately depict the entire object in terms of form, proportion, surface texture, relative location, and details of its component parts in the appropriate scale. Candidates will be tasked with drawing commonplace domestic or everyday life items, such as furniture and equipment, from memory.