AAP MP pledges to donate entire salary for education of students

Padma Shri Sahney made the announcement before taking the oath of office in Parliament.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Newly elected Member of Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is also the International President of World Punjabi Organisation, announced to donate his and his staff's salary during his tenure of six years for the education of economically weaker students.

Padma Shri Sahney made the announcement before taking the oath of office in Parliament. Before the oath, he took part in 'kirtan' and 'ardaas' organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here.

On the occasion, Sahney declared that he will donate all his and staff salaries of his tenure for the education of economically weaker students. He launched Punjab Education Fund and the amount works out to around Rs 32 lakh per year which will turn out to be Rs 2 crore in six years.

